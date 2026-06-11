Chesterfield's new Falling Creek police station moves forward

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County is moving forward with plans for a new Falling Creek Police Station as the department continues to deal with the aftermath of a shooting that left two officers seriously injured.

Thursday was scheduled to be the ceremonial topping off for the new station, a milestone that involves installing the final beam. The ceremony was postponed due to weather concerns. Law enforcement officials say the location will be of service to both the community and law enforcement.

The event came just days after Officers Jacob Clark and Jacob Wells were shot and seriously injured while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Chesterfield Police Chief Col. Frank Carpenter addressed the ongoing recovery of the two officers.

"Doing really well, you know, we're still dealing with the challenges associated with our officers, but they're healing and moving in the right direction, and we're grateful for that," Carpenter said.

The bond referendum that funded the new building was approved by voters in 2022. There is no exact timetable for its official opening.

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