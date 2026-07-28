Chesterfield County launches drone-as-a-first-responder program, first of its kind in Central Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County has launched the first drone-as-a-first-responder program in Central Virginia, stationing three drones that can deploy before first responders even arrive on scene.

The program is the result of a partnership with Skydio. Drone docks are located on the rooftops of Meadowbrook High School, A.M. Davis Elementary School, and Manchester Middle School — all in areas with high volumes of calls for service.

Carpenter said traditional response times are limited by road conditions and traffic.

"We are tied to restraints of roadways, traffic conditions, stop lights, etc. These units are able to get on scene in a matter of seconds, you know, to the tune of maybe 120 to 90 seconds to be able to then provide intelligence to responding units on the ground. So this is a game changer," Carpenter said.

Whether it's a shooting, structure fire, missing person, or crash, the drones help determine what resources are needed so responders can be better prepared before they arrive.

The drones fly at about 45 miles per hour and use thermal cameras that point forward until they reach the vicinity of a scene.

Carpenter said the technology is meant to support — not replace — first responders.

"Let me be clear: launching drone as a first responder program is not a replacement to public safety personnel. Public safety personnel have and will always be our primary point of contact when serving our community," Carpenter said.

Since the program launched, the drones have assisted in seven calls for service as of Tuesday morning.

The program carries a $900,000 price tag over five years. Carpenter said the investment is worth it.

"When you start thinking about it from this perspective, it's really about saving lives, right? And how much do you put on a life? And I think if we can save one life, it's worth $900,000 in five years," Carpenter said.

The county has also launched a public website where residents can see when each drone was deployed, what type of call triggered the launch, and video recorded during the flight.



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