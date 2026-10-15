Driver crashes into Chesterfield County restaurant

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver crashed through a Chesterfield County restaurant Wednesday evening, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Crews were called to Bella Italia in the 6400 block of Iron Bridge Place at 7:42 p.m.

The restaurant's owner told Virginia Statewide Incidents that she was locking one of the restaurant's doors when she saw the car approaching and started to run.

WTVR courtesy of Chesterfield Fire and EMS

First responders found the driver trapped in the car and were able to get them out safely.

Photos shared by Chesterfield Fire and EMS show major damage to the front of the restaurant.

"Miraculously, no one was hurt," Chesterfield Fire and EMS said on Facebook.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.