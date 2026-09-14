Diesel prices climb to over $6 a gallon in Virginia: 'It's very defeating'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Virginia gas prices are on the rise, and diesel hit an all-time high Monday morning, as drivers continue to feel the pain at the pump.

In Virginia, diesel is $6.16 per gallon on average. That is up $2.56 from one year ago.

"It's too high," exclaimed Chesterfield driver Chanea Bridges, who spent $70 to fill up her small SUV Monday.

"It's very defeating," said Tim Nunnally who owns Nunnally’s Tree Service. "It's very demoralizing."

Nunnally spent $170 to fill up his work truck and said diesel prices are impacting business.

"Our costs are, you know, they reflect to our clients directly, and unfortunately, people are having to pay more for our service, but that doesn't translate to us making more money," he explained. "We're making less than ever."

Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson, says even though less than 5 percent of consumer vehicles rely on diesel, these costs will impact the price tags you see at the grocery store and as you think ahead to holiday shopping.

"Diesel is what gets so many of those deliveries to your grocery store and to your big box stores," Dean shared. "All of those items that you're purchasing. Let's not forget that we've got a lot of farmers out there as the growing season is getting close to start wrapping up and we get into harvesting, all of those items are powered off of diesel. The consumer is ultimately going to pay for it, and we're already seeing high prices."

Oil prices continue to surge due to the ongoing conflict with Iran and major disruptions in key global oil shipping routes.

So what can you at home do to try to save at the pump?

"If you drive across the metro area to work, figure out where that cheapest gas station is along your route and make that your stop," said Dean. "But also see if you can't stack some of those coupons. Do you have a credit card that gives you gas back or cash back on gas purchases? Can you stop at one of those stations that offers like a midweek discount, like a Wednesday's discount or a Tuesday discount?

Dean also encourages you to plan out your route and errands accordingly, something Bridges is doing herself.

"I'm trying to make as many stops, as less stops as I possibly can because trying to go here from A, B, C, D I kind of just got to go from A to B right now, and then maybe I can fit in C and D later on in the week," said Bridges.

Finally, be sure you check your vehicle's air filter and fluids.

"You want everything running as well as it possibly can to try and maximize those miles per gallon," noted Dean.

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