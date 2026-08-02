Woman accused of murdering two men at VDOT site remains on the run

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The U.S. Marshals Service and Virginia State Police are searching for a 37-year-old woman accused of killing two men at a VDOT job site in Chesterfield County.

Dennikia Boyce is wanted on murder charges in connection with the deaths of Rai'Shon Eugene Delarge, 30, and Philip Avery Wilson, 34.

Investigators say the two men were working as contractors for a company hired by VDOT when they were shot at a VDOT equipment yard along Route 1, near the entrance ramps to Route 288, on the morning of July 24.

New photos show woman wanted for killing 2 VDOT contractors in Chesterfield, troopers say

Virginia State Police troopers were called to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. Police said the shooting was domestic in nature. Delarge died at the scene. Wilson died from his injuries that afternoon.

Crime Insider sources say Boyce was in a relationship with one of the victims and previously worked as a correctional officer at Greensville Correctional Center.

Boyce has ties to the Emporia area.

State police indicated both men were from Emporia.

But according to their published obituaries, Delarge was from Woodbridge and loved playing football and writing and performing music.

Wilson was originally from New York and moved to Henrico County during grade school and later graduated from J.R. Tucker High School in the West End.

He loved his family, friends, sports and music, and took part in his church's music ministries.

Authorities describe Boyce as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Officials have released photos of Boyce to aid in the search.

WTVR via Virginia State Police Dennikia Boyce

Anyone who sees Boyce is urged not to approach her and to call 911 immediately.

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