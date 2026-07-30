Ribbon cutting opens new Deep Creek Elementary School in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County celebrated the completion of Deep Creek Elementary School with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning, ahead of its opening next month.

The new two-story building is the 41st elementary school and the 69th school overall in Chesterfield County, which is Central Virginia's largest school system. School leaders say it will accommodate up to 1,000 students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

Deep Creek Elementary School Principal Dr. Courtney Jones said she was thrilled to share the new building with the community.

"I am feeling like a kid at Christmas. This is such an exciting day to be able to bring our community together and share the vision that we've developed, um, and let everyone see it come to life," Jones said.

Deep Creek Elementary School will begin welcoming students on Monday, Aug. 24.

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