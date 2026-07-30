Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Chesterfield News

Actions

Ribbon cutting opens new Deep Creek Elementary School in Chesterfield

Ribbon cutting opens new Deep Creek Elementary School in Chesterfield
Ribbon cutting opens new Deep Creek Elementary School in Chesterfield
Ribbon cutting opens new Deep Creek Elementary School in Chesterfield
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County celebrated the completion of Deep Creek Elementary School with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning, ahead of its opening next month.

The new two-story building is the 41st elementary school and the 69th school overall in Chesterfield County, which is Central Virginia's largest school system. School leaders say it will accommodate up to 1,000 students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

Deep Creek Elementary School Principal Dr. Courtney Jones said she was thrilled to share the new building with the community.

"I am feeling like a kid at Christmas. This is such an exciting day to be able to bring our community together and share the vision that we've developed, um, and let everyone see it come to life," Jones said.

Deep Creek Elementary School will begin welcoming students on Monday, Aug. 24.

Do you know about a good news story in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Your Community: Chesterfield Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Chesterfield. Know a story Caroline Coleburn or Taylor Locke should cover? Submit a tip here.
Chesterfield Government Chesterfield Public Schools Chesterfield Parks and Facilities Chesterfield Libraries Chesterfield Police Chesterfield Fire and EMS Chesterfield Animal Services Chesterfield Waste and Resource Recovery Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA
Taylor Locke -- 480x360

Meet your Chesterfield reporter: Taylor Locke