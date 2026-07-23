Man wanted in Richmond shooting arrested after threatening Wendy's staff with rifle

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A disturbance at a Chesterfield Wendy's on Monday led police to a man wanted in connection with a Richmond shooting earlier this month.

Chesterfield Police say 40-year-old DeAndre Gay threatened a manager and another employee with a long gun at the Wendy's on Iron Bridge Road, near the Watermark community, after claiming a cashier was laughing at him.

Officers followed Gay from the restaurant and pulled over the Porsche SUV he was riding in near the intersection of Burnt Oak and Ironbridge roads — about three miles from the Wendy's and close to the Richmond city line.

A witness who asked to remain anonymous described the scene.

"They removed a female driver from the vehicle, and then they removed a combative passenger," she said.

Crime Insider sources say Gay was wanted in connection with shooting a family member on S Street in Richmond's East End on July 7. Chesterfield police have since added charges of brandishing, felon in possession of a weapon, and wearing a mask.

"It doesn't get any sadder than that, because at the end of the day, family is all you have," the witness said.

The witness said Gay was using profane language during his arrest and described the situation as intense and scary at the time, though she later laughed it off.

"The Terminator and the Baconator," she said. "Ridiculous."

Sources say the incident rattled the nerves of several Wendy's teen employees, some of whom have since quit

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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