Shots fired in Chester; teen struck by fragment, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A teenager was struck by a fragment when shots were fired in Chester Thursday night, according to a news release from the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Curtis Street around 8:30 p.m. and found a single bullet hole in the front of a home.

Police said the investigation showed the bullet entered the bedroom of a 14-year-old and a fragment struck the left side of the teen's face, causing a laceration.

The teenager's injury was minor and did not require a hospital visit, police said.

Investigators believe the injury was the result of "random gunfire."

Anyone with more information is asked to call CCPD at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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