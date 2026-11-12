Chesterfield School Board moves forward with boundary changes to ease overcrowding at Curtis Elementary

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County School Board is moving forward with a plan to redraw school boundaries in an effort to ease overcrowding at Curtis Elementary School.

The plan would move about 180 elementary students. More than 110 students would move from Curtis Elementary to either Bellwood or Wells elementary schools, while about 70 students would move from Bellwood to Bensley Elementary.

Under the plan:



60 Curtis Elementary students will move to Bellwood Elementary.

53 Curtis students will move to Wells Elementary.

67 Bellwood students will move to Bensley Elementary.

School leaders say the changes would bring each school to about 80% to 90% capacity. Curtis Elementary is currently operating at more than 100% capacity.

The boundary changes are expected to take effect next fall.



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