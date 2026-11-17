CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A Midlothian woman is thankful her family is safe after a driver crashed into her home Monday evening, according to our partners at Virginia Statewide Incidents.

Virginia Statewide Incidents said the crash happened around 7:38 p.m. in the 1200 block of Kingscross Road.

Virginia Statewide Incidents

The homeowner said she heard an extremely loud noise when the vehicle struck her home and thought the house was collapsing. Her 80-year-old mother’s bedroom is directly where the crash happened. Her mother was not injured.

No injuries were reported.

It remains unclear whether any charges are filed.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.