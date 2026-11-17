CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A Midlothian woman is thankful her family is safe after a driver crashed into her home Monday evening, according to our partners at Virginia Statewide Incidents.
Virginia Statewide Incidents said the crash happened around 7:38 p.m. in the 1200 block of Kingscross Road.
The homeowner said she heard an extremely loud noise when the vehicle struck her home and thought the house was collapsing. Her 80-year-old mother’s bedroom is directly where the crash happened. Her mother was not injured.
No injuries were reported.
It remains unclear whether any charges are filed.
This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.
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