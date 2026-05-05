Chesterfield County crash closes Midlothian Turnpike lanes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Eastbound Midlothian Turnpike is closed between Research Road and Southlake Boulevard after a crash brought down power lines.

The lane closures could stretch into the Tuesday morning rush hour, police advised.

Police have not yet released information about the crash.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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