These Chesterfield neighborhoods to see impacts as county updates population boom, housing cost plan

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield has released the first draft of an update to its comprehensive plan, which is expected to be adopted at the end of 2026.

A countywide residential density reduction and housing affordability strategies are part of the focus for what would be the latest version of the plan, which is the county’s primary land-use planning document. The plan maps out long-term future growth, and provides guidance to the board of supervisors and staff when zoning requests are considered.

The county’s current plan was adopted in 2019, though sections have been updated since then, most recently in 2025. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.