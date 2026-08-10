Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Chesterfield News

Actions

These Chesterfield neighborhoods to see impacts as county updates population boom, housing cost plan

Chesterfield County file photo.png
Richmond BizSense
Chesterfield County file photo.png
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield has released the first draft of an update to its comprehensive plan, which is expected to be adopted at the end of 2026.

A countywide residential density reduction and housing affordability strategies are part of the focus for what would be the latest version of the plan, which is the county’s primary land-use planning document. The plan maps out long-term future growth, and provides guidance to the board of supervisors and staff when zoning requests are considered.

The county’s current plan was adopted in 2019, though sections have been updated since then, most recently in 2025. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Your Community: Chesterfield Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Chesterfield. Know a story Caroline Coleburn or Taylor Locke should cover? Submit a tip here.
Chesterfield Government Chesterfield Public Schools Chesterfield Parks and Facilities Chesterfield Libraries Chesterfield Police Chesterfield Fire and EMS Chesterfield Animal Services Chesterfield Waste and Resource Recovery Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA
Taylor Locke -- 480x360

Meet your Chesterfield reporter: Taylor Locke