Have you seen Taisha Green? CODI Alert issued for missing Chesterfield teen last seen Saturday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A CODI Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Saturday evening in Chesterfield County.

Taisha Green was last seen around 7:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Providence Road, according to Chesterfield Police.

Officials described Green as a Black teenager, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing roughly 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a puffy black winter jacket, ripped jeans and sneakers.

Green has a medical condition that requires ongoing care, and officials said there is increased concern for her well-being because she may be without necessary treatment.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 app.

A CODI Alert is one of six alert programs from Virginia State Police, including AMBER alerts, Critically Missing Adult Alerts, Missing Person with Autism Alerts, Blue Alerts and Senior Alerts.

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