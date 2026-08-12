6 people injured in Chippenham Parkway hit-and-run crash involving 7 vehicles

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Six people were injured Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes, just south of Jahnke Road.

"The preliminary investigation indicates a white SUV struck the back of another vehicle on the Chippenham Parkway northbound, just south of Jahnke Road. The collision caused a chain reaction that eventually involved five additional vehicles (seven in total). The white SUV did not remain on scene," Virginia State Police said.

Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries. Three others suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Virginia State Police Division 1 Dispatch at (804) 750-8758 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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