CHESTERFIELD, Va. —

A decade-old Chesterfield nonprofit prepares 618 meals for delivery while inviting the community in for turkey are calling for more volunteers.

Fourteen years ago A Place of Miracles saw a need and till this day the nonprofit off Metro Court continues to offer anyone a warm Thanksgiving Day meal while also delivering care directly to people who can't stop by.

This year, the cafe is again sending hundreds of meals out into surrounding communities, in addition to welcoming guests for a sit-down holiday meal.

"We have different ministry teams that pick up the meals and they deliver from Petersburg, North Chesterfield, all the way into Richmond, and this year we have 618 meals going out to the communities," said Morgan Billings.

The cafe serves families facing some of the hardest circumstances in the area as they live in older hotels, cars and tents.

The Thanksgiving Day meal will run from 12:30 to 3 p.m., with turkey and all the fixings available to anyone who comes through the door.

Both Morgan and Shannon Billings said they've seen firsthand how important it is for people to have a place where they feel seen and cared for.

"We love to just embrace those who are in need, who are cold," Shannon said. "They just wanna come in. They need fellowship. They feel isolated."

"There are a lot of people that live in hard circumstances right now and we want them to get to the place that they understand that other people are in their corner," Morgan said.

In an effort to serve as many people as possible, both in and out of house, the cafe is looking for volunteers for Thanksgiving Day and beyond.

"We are serving the community on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday hot meals, and we serve over 900 people a week recovery homes and group homes as well," Morgan said. "And we definitely need more volunteers to come out and help us."

Deeply personal both women dedicate long hours and lots of love to.

"There's nothing greater than to serve," Shannon said. "It's it's truly to touch the hearts and the minds of those who are suffering."

There are several ways to help including volunteering and dropping donations off at the Blessing Box.

The organization is also looking add another blessing box full of toiletries in front of their cafe, so anyone who may be able to help should contact them directly.

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