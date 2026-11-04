Chesterfield voters not surprised by 'blue wave' as Democrats take control of US Senate and House

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Tuesday's election results are ringing in what analysts are calling an unprecedented "blue wave."

Voters across the country flipped seats that have historically been held by Republican candidates, leading to Democrats gaining control of both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

It's a trend the people I spoke with in Chesterfield on Wednesday say they're not surprised by, as seats shifted with Virginia's 2nd District winner Elaine Luria and Virginia's 1st District presumed winner Shannon Taylor.

"We turned blue states because a lot of the stuff that was going on with the president, I don't think he helped his party," Anne said.

"Given the way the country is right now, if you want change you definitely have to use your vote to make that change so I'm not surprised," Eugene said.

Many of them mainly credited the pinch on people's pockets as what provoked a change in leadership.

"Prices are just increasing so much that things that were affordable on a weekly basis we have to sit down and think, you know, where are we going to have to cut back," Eugene said.

"The past couple years, things have not been going the best and people are just getting frustrated," Avery said.

There were mixed emotions, however, on the three Virginia constitutional amendments that passed — enshrining the rights to reproductive health, same-sex marriage and restoring voting rights to felons after serving their time.

"I think it's amazing that the protections for same sex marriage is becoming more of thing or is getting guaranteed, I love that," Avery said.

"I was a little disappointed in all of the constitutional amendment being yes as a christian there's some I do not agree with," Anne said.

Some were glad to see Chesterfield be one of several localities that approved the 1% sales tax increase to fund new school construction and major renovation projects.

"My wife's a teacher, so I see the struggles, I see the ups, the downs so I'm all for that," Eugene said."More spending going towards schools, seeing an increased budget to help our teachers out."

But no matter which way they voted, all of those I spoke with say they're hoping those who were elected do their part in making their community a better place.

"I'm a person who, I'm always open to see both sides, I've seen one side, I definitely want to see change towards the other side," Eugene said.

"I'm not a democrat, I'm not a republican, I vote for I think who is going to do the best job," Anne said. "Get back to the basics of the constitution, everybody to be equal, everybody to be treated equal, and for us to help the people that need help."

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