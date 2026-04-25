Smoke visible along Hull Street Road as firefighters battle large Chesterfield trash fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews are battling a large trash fire at the Skinquarter Landfill.

Firefighters responded to the landfill along the 20700 block of Hull Street Road at about 1:18 a.m. Saturday.

Because the area lacks fire hydrants, numerous tankers from Chesterfield and one from Amelia were used to shuttle water to the site, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Crews remain on the scene working to control the flames.

Drivers along Hull Street Road may see smoke in the area throughout the day Saturday until firefighters extinguish the fire.

Smoke visible as firefighters battle large Chesterfield trash fire

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