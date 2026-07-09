House fire displaces 4 in Chesterfield, firefighters say

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A house fire Wednesday evening displaced four adults in the 10000 block of Brandywine Avenue in Chesterfield, according to the fire department.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews said they responded to the fire at 8:13 p.m. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from the attic of a one-story home and fire inside a corner room. Crews put the fire out quickly and contained it to the room of origin.

No injuries are reported.

The Red Cross is helping the people impacted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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