Chesterfield police say man died in early morning crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A driver is dead after a crash in Chesterfield County early Tuesday morning, according to police.
Chesterfield County Police are investigating a crash that happened in the 9000 block of River Road at about 1:53 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2026.
Police said a 2013 Honda SUV was heading west on River Road when it left the road and struck a drainage culvert. The man driving died at the scene.
River Road is closed between Graves Road and Church Road for an extended period of time, as of 3:30 a.m.
Anyone with information about the crash should contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.
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