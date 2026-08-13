VSP says tractor trailer was "jack-knifed" in overnight crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — All lanes of Route 150 south in Chesterfield are closed at mile marker 18 near the Powhite Parkway following a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT.

Virginia State Police tell CBS 6 that the crash happened around 11:33 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Troopers found a jackknifed tractor trailer south of Route 76. The driver was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to VSP.

The driver is charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported the closure at 3:12 a.m. Drivers are asked to follow the posted detour. The Virginia State Police did not immediately provide information on injuries, but CBS 6 has reached out.

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