Soccer, culture and community connect at Chesterfield's Community Cup for 'a very friendly game'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Families, first responders and soccer players filled a Chesterfield County field Saturday for the fifth annual Community Cup, an event built on friendly competition and community connection.

The free tournament brought together fire, police, sheriff and EMS teams from across the region, including departments from Chesterfield, Richmond, Hanover County and Virginia State Police. The National Guard made its first appearance at the event this year.

Jessica Schneider, who represents the Clover Hill District on the county's board of supervisors, said the goal of the event is straightforward — get agencies and the community on the same field.

"All sorts of different agencies that are all about community, and they bring in some community partners to help out on their teams, and compete in a very friendly game of soccer," Schneider said.

Not everything stayed friendly on the pitch. Schneider said the state police showed up motivated after losing for the first time a year ago.

"The state police are a little possessed. They lost last year for the first time, so they were a little upset," Schneider said.

Schneider said the event is one she looks forward to all year. She said she even brought four shirts to rotate through so she could show support for different teams throughout the day.

"I have like four different shirts and I rotate through them to support the different teams," Schneider said.

Players also got the chance to meet and connect with police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel and members of the Coast Guard up close. The event featured live cultural performances from community members representing diverse backgrounds, along with food trucks and a kids zone packed with activities for all ages.

Schneider said the cooler temperatures made for better conditions than the event typically sees.

"At least it's not hot. Usually it's really hot and we have issues with people getting dehydrated, so this is the perfect weather," Schneider said.