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Man arrested after bank robbery in Chester, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 29, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 29, 2026
Chesterfield County FOIA
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man has been arrested after a bank was robbed in Chester Monday morning, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Officers were called to the C&F Bank in the 4800 block of West Hundred Road around 11:30 a.m.

After getting a description of the suspect from staff, police detained Keith E. Patterson, 49, of Chester, as he walked along Laprade Street.

Patterson was arrested after an investigation and taken to the Chesterfield County Jail. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information should call CCPD at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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