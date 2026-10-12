Carver Middle School HVAC issue resolved after parents report hot classrooms

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Parents at Carver Middle School in Chesterfield County took to social media Monday morning, expressing concern that classrooms were too hot.

I reached out to Chesterfield County Public Schools about the issue. A spokesperson confirmed an issue with the HVAC system was reported Monday morning at 6:30 a.m.

The spokesperson said the issue was reported in "one section of the school and the HVAC team was dispatched immediately."

"There was an automation issue in one air handler (a cold-water valve did not open) in the building," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the issue was addressed and is operational now.

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