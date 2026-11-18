CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield small business owner said she wants accountability after an Amazon delivery driver allegedly accused her of brandishing a firearm, days after she reported the driver for throwing a package onto her porch.

Marie Jackson owns Rere's Treats, a Northern Chesterfield baking business that sells cookies, brownies, cinnamon rolls and cakes. She said she regularly relies on Amazon to order packaging and other supplies for her business.

Jackson said the incident happened Sept. 1, when an Amazon driver delivered a package to her home around 6:40 p.m.

After reviewing her Ring doorbell footage, Jackson said she reported the driver for throwing her package.

Four days later, on Sept. 5, Jackson said she received an email from Amazon asking her to call the company about a driver-related incident.

During that phone call, an Amazon customer service representative told Jackson the driver claimed that she brandished a firearm during the delivery.

Jackson recorded the conversation.

The customer service representative told Jackson: “Well, as far as I can see, someone came out with a firearm.”

Jackson strongly denied the allegation.

"No, I did not. I was not home. I was at the Chesterfield County Fair, and I also don't own a firearm," Jackson said.

Jackson showed CBS 6 the 13-second Ring camera video from the delivery. The footage showed the driver approaching the porch, delivering the package, taking a photo and walking back to the vehicle.

She provided the footage to Amazon and said she later called to confirm the company received it.

Jackson said police told her the driver had not filed a police report.

An Amazon spokesperson later confirmed to CBS 6 over the phone that the driver's claims were “unfounded,” but hasn’t responded further when asked about the driver’s status at the company.

"I think she was upset that I reported her," Jackson said. “It really hurts my feelings. It hurts my heart that someone would accuse me of that or anyone of something that's so severe, I hope this person can learn from this incident and never do such a thing again.”

Despite the experience, Jackson said she continues to rely on Amazon to help run Rere's Treats, which she said typically participates in three to five events each weekend and is currently at Chesterfield Towne Center.