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Chesterfield police searching for suspect in armed robbery

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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County police are searching for a suspect who robbed a business at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 8000 block of Buford Court around 10:30 p.m. for a reported armed robbery. A suspect displayed a handgun, took cash and merchandise, then fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a Black male with a slim build who was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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