11-year-old stands before Chesterfield Board of Supervisors, speaks out on data centers: 'Stand up and say no'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Crew McElderry plays volleyball, football, tennis, swimming and basketball. But the 11-year-old has a new hobby: civic engagement.

Crew stood before the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors to speak out against data center development — and earned a standing ovation.

It started after June's board meeting, when Crew began researching everything about data centers. He then went to his mother, Leah McElderry, with one request.

"He said, 'I want to be at the next one. I want to speak,' and I said, 'Want to speak?'" Leah said.

His speech opened with a declaration.

"No, I did not AI the speech. These are all — these are my words, my thoughts, and my research. I know I may just be 11 years old. However, I believe I can make a change," Crew said.

He then addressed the board with his concerns about data centers, including the scale of a proposed project.

"Project Sky would span more than 880 acres. Guys, that's larger than Busch Gardens and Kings Dominion combined," Crew said.

He also raised concerns about water usage.

"Did you know that a Google facility in Botetourt County permitted to use 2 million gallons of water each day? That doesn't sound like water conservation to me. 2 million gallons — that's enough for 6,667 households every day. Enough to fill 50,000 bathtubs. Enough to fill 16 million Stanley's water bottles," Crew said.

He closed with a direct appeal to the board.

"Board of Supervisors, my name is Crew McElderry. I urge you to stand up and say no. Listen to your people and leave no trace," he said.

His mother said the experience has had a lasting impact.

"He always has been a kid that is about what's fair and just, whether that's between his siblings or on sports calls. You know, he is passionate," Leah said.

Leah McElderry believes this is only the beginning for Crew.

"Unfortunately at 11 years old, he had to hear a lot of adult conversation about things that are happening in our community, and it piqued his interest," Leah said. "I think that this has definitely sparked interest even further in him and getting involved in local government and beyond."



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