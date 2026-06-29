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First responders bowl for charity at Faces of Heroes tournament

More than 130 first responders from Central Virginia bowled for charity at the third annual Faces of Heroes tournament this weekend.
First responders bowl for charity at Faces of Heroes tournament
First responders bowl for charity at Faces of Heroes tournament
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MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — More than 130 first responders from across Central Virginia came together this weekend for the third annual Faces of Heroes bowling tournament.

The event raises money to support highway safety initiatives for high schoolers and families of first responders in need.

Participants from departments in Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico took part in the event, which is organized by the Faces of Heroes nonprofit organization.

Organizers are still tallying the total amount raised. All proceeds benefit highway safety initiatives for high schoolers and families of first responders.

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