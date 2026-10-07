Bon Secours breaks ground on new stand-alone emergency center in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Bon Secours broke ground Tuesday morning on a new stand-alone emergency center near Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield County, bringing emergency care closer to residents in a fast-growing part of the county.

The 14,800-square-foot facility is being built at the former Ukrop's site on Chippenham Crossing. It will include a 12-room emergency department along with CT and X-ray services, and is expected to expand access to emergency services for nearby communities.

County leaders say the project will bring medical care closer to residents in a fast-growing part of Chesterfield.

"Having that care closer to home means families can spend less time traveling and waiting versus receiving the care that they need," County Administrator Kevin Catlin said.

Bon Secours says the new facility will provide both emergency care and outpatient imaging services when it opens.

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