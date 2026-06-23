Midlothian salon launches program to support women experiencing hair loss

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Bombshell Wigs Galore hosted its Community Crown Day in Midlothian Monday, marking the shop's 3-year anniversary and the launch of a new initiative aimed at supporting women experiencing hair loss due to cancer treatments and other medical conditions.

The program, called "Bombshell Strong," is designed to help women regain confidence during some of their most difficult moments. The Black and woman-owned business has built a reputation for giving back to the community and uplifting women to feel their best regardless of their circumstances.

Watch: Mila beat cancer, but not the bullies. How a Virginia wig store owner stepped up to help.

Mila beat cancer, but not the bullies. How a wig store owner stepped up to help.

Charlotte Hatfield, a client at Bombshell Wigs Galore, spoke to the emotional impact hair loss can have on women.

"Nobody knows what a woman feels like when they don't have the confidence in themselves and hair is a big part of that, you know, it really is and you know I mean yes there are some people who don't care," Hatfield said. "But the women who do care and they lose that confidence, it's hard for them to get it back if they don't have somebody that's behind them or somebody that will help them get it back and these people have just been fantastic."

Monday evening's event included giveaways, refreshments, a donation box for wigs, and created a feeling of unity within the community.

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