Child hospitalized after boat capsizes at Pocahontas State Park

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A young person was taken to the hospital after their boat capsized at Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield County on Sunday afternoon.

A park ranger said the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Swift Creek Lake.

The child was alert and conscious at the time of transport, though their condition was not immediately available.

The ranger said Sunday's capsizing was the first of its kind at the park this season.



The park rents canoes, kayaks, paddle boats and paddleboards, according to its website.

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