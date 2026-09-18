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New DVD store opens in Chesterfield Towne Center amid physical media comeback

Wayne Marshall and his daughter Olivia at Blue Rose Video & More
Richmond BizSense
Wayne Marshall and his daughter Olivia are leading the charge on physical media store Blue Rose Video &amp; More.
Wayne Marshall and his daughter Olivia at Blue Rose Video & More
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The recent trend of old-school physical media shops peddling products such as DVDs has spread to Chesterfield Towne Center. Blue Rose Video & More opened for business earlier this month in the mall, offering videos – for sale and for rent – along with collectibles and entertainment merchandise.

Owner Wayne Marshall, a longtime movie fan and former video store worker, told BizSense that he saw a gap in the local market for movie rentals and movies for sale that can be harder to find at most brick-and-mortar stores. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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