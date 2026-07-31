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Virginia billiards player nearly dies during surgery. Now he's racking up donors amid national blood shortage.

Red Cross declares a national blood shortage for only the second time in 145 years. Here's how you can help.
Billiards player racks up blood donors after nearly dying during surgery
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The American Red Cross is declaring a national blood shortage for only the second time in its 145-year history. Red Cross officials say the supply is at its lowest point since the pandemic.

Red Cross Virginia spokesperson Jonathan McNamara said the need for blood crosses all demographics.

"A trauma patient can use over 100 units of blood. You understand the impact that a local donor can have not only in patients like Dave's situation, but also mothers who have complications after childbirth, cancer patients. We can't do it without local donors," McNamara said.

Watch: American Red Cross declares national blood shortage

American Red Cross declares national blood shortage

That patient McNamara referenced is Dave Redford, a billiards player who is alive today because of blood transfusions following a medical procedure that went wrong.

Days before his 50th birthday five years ago, Redford underwent emergency gallbladder surgery.

During the procedure, he said a doctor accidentally nicked his liver and he lost approximately 9.5 units of blood.

Doctors placed him in a medically induced coma, put him on a ventilator, and gave him more than 9.5 units of blood through transfusions.

"They kept telling my wife I wasn't going to make it," Redford said. "A very scary moment for her, for my family, as well as it was for me."

Dave Redford.jpg
Dave Redford

Redford credits blood donors with saving his life and is now calling on the pool-playing community and others in Central Virginia to donate.

"If it wasn't for the generous donations of people that donated blood, I wouldn't be here today," Redford said. "I want to put the challenge out there to all the different pool players from all over Central Virginia and help get the message out there and get out there and donate some blood and help save a life like mine."

For more information on how to donate, visit redcross.org.

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