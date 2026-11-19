CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — As Chesterfield County’s data center industry continues to grow, so do questions about how the county will keep up with increasing electricity demand.

A newly approved energy project is now sparking debate over who will benefit from the county’s expanding energy infrastructure.

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a 100-megawatt battery energy storage facility off Watkins Center Parkway.

County leaders welcomed the project and said they want to see more developments like it.

Vice Chair Kevin Carroll called the project a great use case, saying it could help add energy capacity the county needs.

"We need more of the above for any way to solve our energy issues, but I think this is going to add to the capacities that we need," Carroll said.

Supervisor LeQuan Hylton went a step further, encouraging other businesses with similar ideas to reach out to the county.

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But as Chesterfield looks to expand its energy profile, some residents are questioning who will actually benefit.

Billy Davies with the Sierra Club said energy infrastructure should prioritize the needs of residents.

"Our water, our air, our electricity at our bills is meant to be for people, and it is important that we make sure that we're prioritizing that," Davies said.

Those concerns come as nine Google data centers are being built across three planned Chesterfield sites, including one site next to the newly approved energy facility.

That proximity had some speakers questioning whether the energy infrastructure will benefit residents or help meet the energy needs of data centers.

The Price of Data

County leaders emphasized that the battery storage facility will not generate electricity. Instead, it will store electricity until it is needed most.

Supervisor Jim Ingle said battery storage can also help support the broader electric grid.

"I just think it's important people know that battery storage is even more than just a form of renewable energy. It's actually helping to keep our transmission lines more healthy," Ingle said.

With the latest approval, the battery storage facility will move forward as Chesterfield County leaders continue encouraging more energy development like it.

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