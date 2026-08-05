MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- One beer-focused pub is picking up where another left off in Chesterfield County. Barrel House, an Iowa-based restaurant chain, is preparing to open its first local location in the former 101 Crafthouse space in Stonehenge Village Shopping Center in Midlothian. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Beer-focused restaurant Barrel House taps into Chesterfield
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