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Beer-focused restaurant Barrel House taps into Chesterfield

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Barrel House
Barrel House is leasing the roughly 2,900-square-foot space at 12646 Stone Village Way that came available last year when 101 Crafthouse closed after about five years in business.
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MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- One beer-focused pub is picking up where another left off in Chesterfield County. Barrel House, an Iowa-based restaurant chain, is preparing to open its first local location in the former 101 Crafthouse space in Stonehenge Village Shopping Center in Midlothian. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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