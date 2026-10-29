Chesterfield woman turns Alzheimer’s grief into hope ahead of annual walk

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — More than 160,000 Virginians are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a diagnosis that can leave families searching for answers and support.

For Chesterfield resident Melissa Gilmore, the disease changed her family’s life. Now, she’s helping others navigate that same journey while raising money for research and support services.

Gilmore lost her mom to Alzheimer’s 14 years ago. She was diagnosed in 2008 at just 68 years old.

She says her family initially struggled to find answers, but eventually found support through the Alzheimer’s Association.

"There's a help line, there's support groups," Gilmore shared. "Find your people, find your community. We found it in the Alzheimer's Association, and I think other people will share your story."

Eight years ago, Gilmore and her husband participated in the Richmond Walk to End Alzheimer’s as a team of two. Since then, their team has grown — along with their commitment to the cause.

Now, Gilmore hopes other families facing an Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis know they don’t have to go through it alone.

“Ask for help. Seek help. No one has to do it alone,” Gilmore said. “There’s a help line, there’s support groups. Find your people. Find your community.”

Gilmore says sharing those experiences can help families find connection and reassurance during a difficult time.

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7 at City Stadium in Richmond. Organizers hope the event will raise awareness and funds to support research and services for those affected by the disease.

Those interested in participating can register online here.

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