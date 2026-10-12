After her daughter's murder, Chesterfield mother hopes to save others from domestic violence

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County mother is sharing the story of her daughter's murder, hoping others recognize the warning signs of domestic violence before it's too late.

Anita's daughter, Chelsea Johnson, was shot and killed on May 31, 2024, by the man she lived with — as she was taking steps to leave the relationship and seek protection. Chelsea's killer is now behind bars.

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Anita described her daughter as someone who dedicated her life to others.

"If you have that gut feeling that something isn't right, encourage them to talk to someone to get help. It can truly save lives," Anita said. "My daughter was a beautiful, kind, loving person that chose to see the good in everyone. She wanted to help people, to save people, and to love everyone. She taught her children to be loving and kind to all people, and she deserved to be honored and remembered for the amazing woman that she was."

After Chelsea's death, Anita learned the full extent of the abuse her daughter had endured.

"After this happened to my family, I found out the monster, that monster, was extremely controlling. That he made her feel paranoid. Insecure that he had mental health issues, and that he had assaulted and strangled my daughter during other incidents before he killed her," Anita said.

Chelsea's story reflects a broader crisis in Chesterfield County. Last year, Chesterfield County Police responded to more than 8,000 domestic violence calls, resulting in nearly 2,000 arrests. In the nine years since Chesterfield launched its Go Purple Campaign, officials say 25 deaths have been attributed to intimate partner violence.

Jennifer Kell with the Domestic Violence Task Force said the true impact extends beyond the numbers.

"Intimate partner violence is bigger than just these statistics. It impacts many lives beyond the numbers," Kell said.

Anita shared her message at the county's Go Purple event, held during Domestic Violence Awareness Month to connect the community with information, support, and resources.

"I have learned so much about domestic violence since my daughter was taken from me. I have learned that one in four women are affected by domestic violence," Anita said.

Also speaking at the event was Arielle, a domestic violence survivor who said the Domestic Violence Resource Center helped her recognize what she was experiencing and get herself and her children to safety.

"He wanted me to believe I was trapped. Little did he know, the fight in me never left," she said. "I navigated a divorce entirely on my own without an attorney, which I do not recommend, but at the time it was all I had. I walked away. I left things behind, and I'm proud to stand here today and say that my abuser is now my ex-husband."

Arielle offered a message for others who may feel trapped.

"You are not what they called you in the dark. You are not a liability. You are not trapped, and you do not have to spend the rest of your life proving your worth to the person who tried to destroy it. You have the power to take your keys back. You have the right to reclaim your sanctuary," Arielle said.

Advocates encourage anyone concerned about a friend or loved one to take the warning signs seriously and encourage them to get help. Resources for those experiencing domestic violence are available here.



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