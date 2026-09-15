2 adults with serious injuries following house fire in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Two adults are with serious injuries following a Tuesday afternoon fire at a home in Chesterfield County.
According to Chesterfield County Fire and Rescue, crews responded to the home in the 18800 block of Woodpecker Road just before 2 p.m.
The adults were rescued from the home after becoming trapped and transported to a hospital. Crews were able to get control of the fire within 20 minutes.
The agency believes the fire, which remains under investigation, began in the kitchen of the home.
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