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2 adults with serious injuries following house fire in Chesterfield County

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Chesterfield County Fire and EMS<br/><br/>
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CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Two adults are with serious injuries following a Tuesday afternoon fire at a home in Chesterfield County.

According to Chesterfield County Fire and Rescue, crews responded to the home in the 18800 block of Woodpecker Road just before 2 p.m.

The adults were rescued from the home after becoming trapped and transported to a hospital. Crews were able to get control of the fire within 20 minutes.

The agency believes the fire, which remains under investigation, began in the kitchen of the home.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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