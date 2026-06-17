Crime Insider: 14-year-old injured after being hit by truck in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A 14-year-old was injured after being hit by a truck in Chesterfield, according to Crime Insider sources.

The incident occurred in the 11900 block of Bailey Bridge Road on Tuesday, June 16.

Chesterfield Police have been contacted for more information. This story will be updated as more details become available.



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