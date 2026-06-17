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Crime Insider: 14-year-old injured after being hit by truck in Chesterfield

Top stories and weather for Monday, June 15, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Monday, June 15, 2026
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CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A 14-year-old was injured after being hit by a truck in Chesterfield, according to Crime Insider sources.

The incident occurred in the 11900 block of Bailey Bridge Road on Tuesday, June 16.

Chesterfield Police have been contacted for more information. This story will be updated as more details become available.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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