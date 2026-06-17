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Teenager hit by truck in Chesterfield, sources say

Teenager hit by truck in Chesterfield, sources say
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A teenager was injured after being struck by the driver of a truck in Chesterfield Tuesday evening, sources told CBS 6.

The incident occurred in the 11900 block of Bailey Bridge Road.

CBS 6 has reached out to Chesterfield Police and will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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