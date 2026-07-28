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Juvenile injured in overnight shooting in Chester, police say

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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A juvenile was shot multiple times in Chester overnight Tuesday, according to a news release from the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Officers were called to the 11700 block of Route 1, which is not far from Osborne Road, at 1:10 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found the juvenile inside a nearby business.

The juvenile was taken to an area hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call CCPD at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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