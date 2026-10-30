1 with critical injuries after two-vehicle collision in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. - One person is with life-threatening injuries following a multi-car collision in Chesterfield County Thursday evening.

According to Virginia State Incidents, the crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Harrowgate Road.

Crews located two vehicles with damage, and a woman trapped inside. She was later extricated and transported to a local hospital.

The collison remains under investigation and the road is closed in both directions.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.