1 with critical injuries after two-vehicle collision in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. - One person is with life-threatening injuries following a multi-car collision in Chesterfield County Thursday evening.
According to Virginia State Incidents, the crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Harrowgate Road.
Crews located two vehicles with damage, and a woman trapped inside. She was later extricated and transported to a local hospital.
The collison remains under investigation and the road is closed in both directions.
This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.
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