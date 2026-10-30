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Chesterfield News

1 with critical injuries after two-vehicle collision in Chesterfield County

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Virgina State Incidents
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. - One person is with life-threatening injuries following a multi-car collision in Chesterfield County Thursday evening.

According to Virginia State Incidents, the crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Harrowgate Road.

Crews located two vehicles with damage, and a woman trapped inside. She was later extricated and transported to a local hospital.

The collison remains under investigation and the road is closed in both directions.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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