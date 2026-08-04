Chesterfield County police search for missing endangered person

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Chesterfield County Police are searching for a missing endangered person, last seen in the 700 block of Gordon School Court.

Clifford Hardy, 48, was reported missing after leaving a home at approximately 10 p.m. Hardy is described as a Black man with a light complexion, approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He has short hair and is clean-shaven.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki shorts and a green ball cap featuring Smokey Bear.

Hardy is intellectually disabled and may attempt to hide behind vehicles or residences, according to police. He is known to walk long distances and may visit businesses in the Midlothian Turnpike and Research Road area.

Anyone who sees Hardy or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

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