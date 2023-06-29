Watch Now
Man surrenders after SWAT surrounds Chesterfield apartment

A man wanted out of Virginia Beach surrendered to Chesterfield SWAT Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Ettrick.
Posted at 10:03 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 22:04:00-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man wanted out of Virginia Beach surrendered to Chesterfield SWAT Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Ettrick.

Chesterfield Police got a tip that a man wanted for robbery and home invasion, according to Crime Insider sources, was hiding out at an apartment in the complex off River Road near Hickory.

The man came out peacefully after police outside ordered him to do so.

Chesterfield Police will hand the man to Virginia Beach Police so they can finish up their investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

