1 injured in crash involving Chesterfield ambulance, officials say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person is injured after a crash involving a Chesterfield Fire and EMS ambulance and a vehicle on Thursday morning.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS says the crash happened at 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Huguenot Road.

The ambulance was responding to a call with its lights and sirens on when it was involved in a crash with other vehicle, officials said.

One person in the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital. No firefighters on the ambulance were hurt.

The crash is under investigation by the Chesterfield County Police Department.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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