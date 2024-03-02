Driver killed after motorcycle ran off road and hit tree, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are investigating a wreck that killed the driver of a motorcycle Saturday afternoon in Chesterfield County.

Officers were called to the 11400 block of Chester Village Drive just before 4 p.m., according to Lt. Jay Henderson with Chesterfield Police.

That is where police said the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle headed northwest on Chester Village Drive near the Chester Garden Circle intersection ran off the road and hit a tree.

"The driver died from their injuries at the scene," Henderson said. "The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family."

Officers said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.