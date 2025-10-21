Over 500 families receive free groceries at Richmond community giveaway

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of families received free groceries during a community giveaway held at Richmond's Southside Community Center on Tuesday. The event was made possible through a partnership between Whole Foods and Community Access & Supportive Services (CAASS).

James Coleman with CAASS said between 500 and 700 families in need received food assistance during the event. He emphasized how community initiatives like this help bring people together during uncertain times.

"In times when there is a feel of a threat of things shutting down and people not being able to get their basic needs met, people will turn out. It's been proven time and time again that when things happen, the community will pull together," Coleman said.

CAASS can help arrange food pickup for your family. Starting tomorrow, you can call CAASS at (804) 518-6185 to make arrangements.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.