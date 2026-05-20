Police vehicle flips over guardrail on Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, hangs off side

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A police vehicle crashed on the southbound lanes of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Wednesday afternoon and flipped over the guardrail, WTKR reported.

Photos and video showed the vehicle hanging off the side of the bridge-tunnel, where officials said it was near an electrical line.

A CBBT police official said the officer involved in the crash was not seriously injured but was taken by ambulance for further evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Taylor Hutchens Police vehicle crashes on Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel (CBBT)

The CBBT says the bridge-tunnel has reopened for traffic, but there will be a single lane closure near the site of the crash.

This is the second incident this year where a crash led to significant damage to the 20-mile bridge-tunnel.

In February, a Perdue tractor trailer hauling chicken products crashed and went over the side into the water.

The driver, 61-year-old Ronnie Andrews of Robersonville, N.C., was killed.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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