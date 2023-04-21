Cheryl Miller and Wayne Covil reflect on WTVR's 75 years of broadcasting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Legendary anchor Cheryl Miller and CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil, who have a combined nearly 69 years of experience, are looking back over their years at WTVR CBS as the South's First Television Station celebrates its 75th anniversary.

WTVR became the South’s First Television Station on April 22, 1948.

The legacy CBS affiliate, which is now owned by the E. W. Scripps Company, was the first TV station granted a license south of the Mason/Dixon line. It was also the 16th television station in the U.S. — and the eighth to be granted a broadcast license.

