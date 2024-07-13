Search for Chazz Lee Gordon enters 3rd day; armed suspect ran into Powhatan woods to avoid arrest

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — The search continued Friday afternoon for Chazz Lee Gordon. The shelter in place issued Thursday after Gordon, 36, ran from law enforcement that afternoon following a Powhatan County traffic stop near Cartersville and Bell Roads has since been lifted.

Deputies said Gordon was wanted for a June malicious wounding. He had a gun on him, according to investigators, when he ran into the woods to avoid arrest.

"I started to be a little more curious about it when I saw the helicopter just right out here in the front area, just kind of circling over repeatedly," a man named Vincent, who lives near where Gordon was last seen, said about the police activity. "Just to keep an eye out. Got a dog and firepower. We're good. I'm sure a lot of people in Powhatan do. So, we're okay."



WATCH: Wanted Powhatan suspect had extensive criminal past, prison time suspended on road rage shooting charges

Amy Wood, who didn't want to go on-camera, lives closer to where the chase ended. She was volunteering at the Drexel-Morrell Center and saw much of the early response.

"They just kept coming as fast as they could made a turn right here headed west. And we had no idea what was going on," Wood said. "It's strange to think that there was a chase and a hunt going on out there. You know, looking for someone. And I know how large that area is."

Wood sad she watched from the center until about 9 p.m., then drove down Cartersville back home.

"I wasn't really worried last night until once we locked up and left and then you're like, Okay, I've got four miles to go. And I have to say that. I was a little cautious last night. I did lock a door normally I don't lock and I made sure we just locked our cars. Why not?" she said.

WTVR and Powhatan Sheriff's Office Chazz Gordon

Deputies encouraged residents to remain aware of their surroundings as they continued their search.

"I think that we're in good hands. Be cautious but let them do their work. Please don't try to do it for them," Wood said.

"Stay safe out there. But, you know, we trust in our local police officers and all the people helping out so I think we'll be okay," Vincent said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Powhatan Sheriff's Office at 804-598-5656 or Crime Solvers.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

