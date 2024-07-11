Watch Now
Gunman search prompts Powhatan 'shelter in place,' Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Posted at 4:09 PM, Jul 11, 2024

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- The search for an armed suspect has prompted the Powhatan Sheriff's Office to urge people who live along or near the 4900 block of Catersville Road to shelter in place, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

"At approx. 2:40 p.m. Powhatan County Sheriff Deputies attempted to conduct a felony traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 36-year-old Chazz Lee Gordon of Powhatan. Gordon is wanted for Malicious Wounding, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Brandishing a firearm," the Powhatan Sheriff's Office wrote. "Gordon failed to stop and after a vehicle pursuit which end in the 4900 block of Cartersville Road. Gordon fled on foot into a wooded area with a pistol in his hand. Units from multiple jurisdictions are assisting Powhatan with an ongoing search of the area for Gordon."

Chazz Lee Gordon.jpg
Chazz Lee Gordon

The Sheriff's Office asked community members to report any suspicious activity to 911 or call the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

